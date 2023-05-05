WHITE SHIELD, N.D. (KXNET) — If you’re in the White Shield area or even working out at the Arikara Fitness and Recreational Center, you can stop by a new coffee shop for a bite to eat.

The Tskaatit Lodge held its grand opening last month.

Visitors can enjoy coffee, smoothies, paninis, baked goods, and more. The manager says they’re constantly busy, seeing 100 or more sales a day.

She adds that White Shield is seeing new projects being built around town to revitalize to the community.

“Coffee shop, we have a tea shop. We’re trying to bring more things into the area. We have a theater, workout gym, and a pool. It’s recreation, it’s family. White Shield is going up, up, up, is all I can say. And why not a coffee shop?,” said Pamela Nicholson, the manager of the Tskaatit Lodge.

They even have their own brand of coffee, called: Tskaatit Lodge.