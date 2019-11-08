Business Beat: New Coffee Shop in Stanley

A new family-owned coffee shop in Stanley is set to break the culture.

Typically in Stanley, if one wanted coffee they’d have to travel to a nearby drive-thru or find a gas station that served it. But, The Rustic Bean has put that to an end by giving people a place to come relax in a quiet environment and enjoy a fresh hot cup of coffee to your satisfaction.

“We don’t have anything like this here. We don’t have somewhere quiet for adults to come in and just chill out and drink some coffee. We only have the one drive-thru or a gas station coffee,” said Tina Singer, Manager.

The Rustic Bean employees stand on great customer service and providing the best coffee.

