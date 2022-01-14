Business Beat: New dessert and charcuterie shop opens in downtown Minot

Business Beat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Guilty Sweets is a new dessert and charcuterie shop in downtown Minot.

If you take a look inside, you might think you were in Paris because of the elaborate decor. People can buy french macarons, cupcakes, charcuterie and more — and it’s all made at the store.

The owner says she started baking at home in March 2020 and never imagined she would start a business this quickly.

“Honestly I’m kind of shocked with how cold it’s been, it’s been incredible,” said Sarah Massey. “We’ve sold out a lot of days and just, we’ve had a really steady environment.”

Guilty Sweets is located at 3 First St. SE in Minot.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

See More Local News

Featured on KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories