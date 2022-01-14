Business Beat: New dessert and charcuterie shop opens in downtown Minot

Guilty Sweets is a new dessert and charcuterie shop in downtown Minot.

If you take a look inside, you might think you were in Paris because of the elaborate decor. People can buy french macarons, cupcakes, charcuterie and more — and it’s all made at the store.

The owner says she started baking at home in March 2020 and never imagined she would start a business this quickly.

“Honestly I’m kind of shocked with how cold it’s been, it’s been incredible,” said Sarah Massey. “We’ve sold out a lot of days and just, we’ve had a really steady environment.”

Guilty Sweets is located at 3 First St. SE in Minot.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday.