MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Although warmer weather may seem out of reach at this moment, Sports on Tap in Minot is hoping to let people start spending more time on top soon

Sports on Tap is preparing for the opening of its seasonal rooftop bar and restaurant — something many look forward to this time of year.

But Owner and Operator Tony Muller says they hope to open toward the middle of May with new food and drink menus.

Muller says the highlight of the rooftop is its 360-degree view of the Magic City. They’ll also have a few new surprises for customers this summer.

“We got a couple of new things that we are going to be revealing hopefully middle of May, end of May. We’re going to be doing, things we’re pretty excited about. And yeah, as soon as that sun starts shining we’ll be able to get up there and start enjoying the Minot summer nights,” said Muller.

The opening of Sports on ‘Top’ will depend on weather conditions over the next two weeks.