If you’re looking to switch your look up in a relaxing environment, this is the place for you.

Hello Beautiful Lash Lounge opened in January in Minot and is currently taking limited bookings.

Right now, three different styles of eyelash extensions are offered, but eventually, eyebrow and tooth gem services will be available.

Owner Jennifer Nelson has been doing lashes for 10 years and says it was always her dream to open her own lash studio.

“I’m pretty excited that I’m kind of the first exclusive lash lounge,” said Nelson. “There’s a lot of other girls that do lashes just like privately, but they’re always booked. So it’s nice to be able to bring convenience to the market.”

Hello Beautiful Lash Lounge is located at 1609 South Broadway.

If you want to set up an appointment, you book on their website or reach out on Facebook.