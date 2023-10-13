MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, Souris Valley United Way has a new place to call home.

They’re now located off Third Ave in Minot, where they have been for nearly two weeks.

It is handicap-accessible since there are no stairs or garages to work around.

This new location has more space for all the employees and volunteers to complete their outreach tasks and park.

Their Backpack Buddies and Blessings Bank program are quickly growing and they needed a new space.

“Our new space will allow keyless entry for our volunteers that pick up our Backpack Buddies supplies. We work with Kalix, they come in here and volunteer for Blessings Bank every week and they will have keyless entry to be able to get in when it is convenient for them,” said Christy Miller, the executive director at Souris Valley United Way.

She says they just added their 11th school to their Backpack Buddies program.