New to Minot, Maria Ramona’s Mexican Food truck offers authentic Mexican food.

On its menu, you can find street tacos, homemade tortilla chips, and queso.

The business was named after owner Michael Zepeda’s grandmother.



“I learned all my recipes from my grandmother,” he said. “That’s her right there [points to the truck logo], my uncle, my aunt. And just to give them a fair price and to bring my background, my Mexican [background], to Minot.”

Maria Ramona’s Mexican food truck will be at the ‘Tacos and Tequila!’ event at The Spot in Minot on Friday and Saturday.

The ‘Tacos and Tequila!’ event lasts until 9 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, the event will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The food truck changes locations each weekend, so people can check out the business’s Facebook page to see where it will be next.