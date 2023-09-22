DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — In this week’s business beat, we’re helping your four-legged friends look their best.

Barkin Beauties Grooming, in Dickinson, works with all types of animals and not just in the Dickinson area. Now that they’re mobile, Barkin Beauties can work with all customers from Dickinson to Bismarck.

The owners say that whatever you need to get your pets cleaned and groomed, they are here to help.

“I do all services from full grooms to partials, bathing, de-sheds of dogs of any size. I do all grooming services for cats, full grooms, de-sheds, bathing as well, also nails. I’ve clipped nails and de-shed bunnies and ferrets and all those small little animals,” said Hannah O’Connor, the owner of Barkin Beauty’s Grooming.

Again, they are based in Dickinson but can travel to you to get your pets looking their absolute best.