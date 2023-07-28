NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Whether you are looking to drive, ride, or get food, a new rideshare app has arrived in North Dakota. It’s not just a rideshare app, but also a food delivery service.

Ruth Adekunle and her husband started the app Blynkr which is exclusive to North Dakota. But it does have plans to roll out in Montana & Minnesota in the coming months.

It is comparable to taxi rates and other big-name rideshare companies.

It is zero cost for the restaurants signing up with them; the only cost is the convenience fee for the customers.

What makes them stand out from the other rideshare companies is their pay rate, 80% of the total fare goes to the drivers and 20% goes to the company.

“I think it gives them another option for rideshare and delivery because with all these big conglomerates they are taking all the money and it is not giving as much to the drivers. This will give the drivers a little more incentive to drive so that there should be more options out there,” said Adekunle, the director of operations.

Ruth and her husband say they care about people. So, whether you are looking to drive, to ride, or to get food this app has what you need.