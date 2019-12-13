Live Now
Business Beat: Newly renovated hotel, new auto-shop, a one-stop-shop beauty center

About 70 miles northwest of Minot sits Powers Lake.

In the heart of downtown is the newly renovated Hygge Hotel. The now six-room hotel was built in the early 1900s. The building was one of the first built in the small town. After years of trying to purchase the property, the new owner finally opened for business last October and since, the business has been booming.

One of the owners said she’s glad she was able to revamp it and create new memories.

“Everyone that drives by has a story. People remember doing dishes here. The older people remember ironing the linen. There’s memories here for people and for people who have past, their children have different memories and now their grandchildren will have new memories,” said Lisa Thomas, owner of Hygge Hotel.

A few miles away in Lignite is an automotive shop with a new name and new owners. Once known as Justin’s Repair, Lignite Repair is now open for business. The owners said when they saw the closest auto-shop was over 30 miles away, they had to keep the service in the area. They service everything from cars and trucks, to semis and semi-trailers.

Over in Minot, one beauty medical center has a new location. Look Aesthetic Atelier offers everything from Botox, brow waxing and tint and chemical peels. The owner said not only do they have a new home but new services as well.

“Now we have much more space available. We went from about 400 square feet to about 2,200 square feet. We’ve added on six providers in the past year. Lots of new services,” said Kelly Dickinson, owner.

