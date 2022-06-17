MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — An entire warehouse of clothing and household items, free of cost, is now available for those in need.

The Matthew 25 Project, a nonprofit expanded and set up a store-like shopping experience on North Hill in Minot.

The founder of the charity says she’s been running the nonprofit out of her Minot home and garage for 3 years and has delivered to 1,000 families.

Since the new location opened a week ago, the founder said they’ve already had 300 families come through.

From kitchenware and furniture to shoes and clothing for all ages, she said those in need can leave with any sort of item that makes their house a home.

“I think it empowers people to be able to have a place to come where it’s more like a shopping experience instead of a handout. And then, a lot of them turn around and volunteer. So they might come in, do their shopping, and get what they need, and then they’ll spend a couple of hours helping out,” said Melissa Maasjo, President & founder of Matthew 25 Project.

The hours of operation will change every week and will be posted on the Matthew 25 Project’s Facebook page.



The new location is 2410 30th Ave NW.