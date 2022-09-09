BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A new type of sweet treat is making its way to the Capital City.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will be hosting a grand opening ribbon-cutting ceremony in Bismarck on September 29. However, they will be open on Saturday.

Owner Kayla Green knew she needed to bring Nothing Bundt Cakes to Bismarck after her first taste.

Nothing Bundt Cakes offers handcrafted Bundt Cakes in a variety of flavors and sizes.

For the Grand opening, the Bismarck Mandan Chamber of Commerce will be cutting the ribbon.

“We’re just really excited to bring this adventure to Bismarck, I think it’s something exciting, something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, so we’re really excited to be with people and help them celebrate,” said Kayla Green, the owner of Nothing Bundt Cakes.

20% of their sales on September 30 will go towards the Bismarck Cancer Center.