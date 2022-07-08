MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A popular nutrition club that focuses on health benefits through drinks has a new owner.

Nutrition Addiction North is finding success through its new sweet and healthy shakes.

The new owner, the former Minot State University women’s soccer coach turned entrepreneur, is creating new shake, tea and smoothie recipes to better fit the college demographic.

Located just across from MSU, Owner Jason Spain hopes to attract more college athletes and create a place for students, friends and families to spend their time.

“We’ve made it way healthier, it tastes better. We’ve made it American, and we buy local, and I think it’s a good change and it fits the personality of Minot,” said Spain.

The new menu at Nutrition Addiction North has more than 50 flavors of shakes and teas.