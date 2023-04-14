BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A popular bar and grill in Mandan has a new location on the other side of the river.

This week, the owners of Old 10 opened their second bar and grill on North Washington Street in Bismarck.

The restaurant is known for its creative appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, and pizzas.

The owners opened their location on Main in Mandan four years ago. The new eatery features a bar and a separate restaurant area.

“When we opened Mandan, we clearly didn’t have a pandemic written into our business plan,” co-owner Curt Miller said. “But if anything, it made us focus on the details more because the margins got smaller, the labor force was difficult, and we had to take a look at our business plan and just tighten up all the loose ends. And I think we’re better for it.”

Miller says they’re currently hiring more line cooks at the new restaurant.