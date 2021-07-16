Business Beat: On the Run convenience store and gas station opens in Bismarck

Bismarck is now home to an On The Run convenience store and gas station.

The one-stop-shop is bringing something for everyone, from your typical gas station snacks to freshly made food and brewed-to-order coffee.

The store also includes a beer cave, which has a wide variety of alcoholic beverages.

“We’re hoping for the modern open area welcoming feel. Not a lot of clutter in the store. Very cut and dry for what you’re looking for. User friendly I guess, or customer-friendly,” shared Manager Jeff Sandeen.

Sandeen says this is just one of many On the Run convenience stores slated to start popping up throughout the state.

On the Run is located off of exit 157 on Burnt Boat Drive.