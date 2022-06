Do you like salsa, guacamole and some delicious queso?

Well, Pancheros Mexican Grill has opened a new location in Bismarck.

Pancheros is the home of quesadillas, bowls, burritos, tacos and more.

The South 3rd Street location is the first in Bismarck to have a drive-through. With the drive-through, customers can order online, pick up and go.

The company is working to expand more and more each day to serve fresh tastiness to those who have never had a Panchero experience.