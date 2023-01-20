MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A popular jewelry trend has made its way to North Dakota.

Permachain, which was started in August of last year, offers permanent jewelry options like necklaces, bracelets, and anklets.

Permanent jewelry is essentially jewelry that cannot be removed unless it is cut off.

Owner Brooke Jensen says she saw permanent jewelry on social media and decided to bring the service to Minot.

The process of getting a piece of jewelry takes about 15 minutes.

“You pick out a chain and then I fit it to you. So I’ll custom fit it, the size that you want. Whether on your wrist, your neck, your ankle. And then I weld it with a little welder. And so it’s essentially permanent so there is no clasp. If you want to take it off, you can clip it off at home and bring it back and I can weld it on again,” said Jensen.

Jensen says there may be an opportunity to make her business a more permanent fixture in Plato’s Closet.

She says the best way to reach out for an appointment is through the Permachain Instagram account.