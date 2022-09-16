MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new business has made its way to Minot and allows shoppers to keep money in their wallets.

Plato’s Closet in Minot opened its doors for the first time on Thursday.

Plato’s Closet allows people to bring in never-been-worn or lightly worn clothes, where they will look them over and give you a cash offer.

This allows the store to sell its clothing about 70% cheaper than others.

Plato’s Closet does accept donations for the Matthew 25 project in Minot.

“We’re supporting the local community by bringing a great resale boutique here that supports our teens and young adults and it obviously helps the parents pocket books too, so that’s huge,” said Plato’s Closet Co-owner, Kaitlynn Wikstrom.

Plato’s Closet is currently still buying clothing from people in the community if you have clothes to offer.

For more information visit the Plato’s Closet website.