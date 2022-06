MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A place to buy and sell clothing is coming to Minot near the Dakota Square Mall.

Plato’s Closet announced on its new Minot Facebook page a store is in the works near Sakura, across from Riddle’s Jewelry.

Hours and an opening date aren’t set yet, but according to the Facebook page, they’ll both be announced soon.

The store will be located at 1425 24th Ave. SW.

Plato’s Closet buys and sells used clothing and accessories for teenagers and adults.