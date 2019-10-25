Business Beat: Primal MMA Gym in Minot

In this week’s business beat, one new business owner is setting the standards with an MMA facility.

Primal Mixed Martial Arts in Minot has announced its grand opening to a state of the art facility that includes USA Boxing, Jujitsu, wrestling and MMA five days a week — all taught by experienced instructors.

The gym is set to open Monday at 9 a.m. and is available for all ages.

Gym owner, Jamie Calloway, said this gym offers everything in one spot.

“What made me start this was, we got here, and I was like man, I’m a fighter. So it’s none of the things I needed or facilities that had everything in one spot. So I’m crawling across town to find a boxing coach. I’m going across the other side of town just to wrestle. So, that bright idea came and I didn’t want to do this until maybe ten years later, but the town needed it.” said Calloway, owner of Primal Mixed Martial Arts.

