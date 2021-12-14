Business Beat: Red Star Woman Holistic Healing Studio

In this week’s business beat… a more holistic approach to healing is being offered by a MHA Nation woman who is sharing her heritage and skills with everyone else.

Located on East Broadway in Bismarck, Red Star Woman Holistic Healing Studio specializes in a form of healing that many are beginning to turn toward, not only for physical ailments but those of a spiritual nature as well.

The new studio offers indigenous sound healing, interconnectedness meditation, and many other treatments in either a group or one-on-one setting.

“A majority of what we do is helping you connect to yourself. A lot of people out there are searching for that… a lot of people are looking in different avenues and this is just another form of help,” says Natasha Hall-Chase, owner of Red Star Woman Holistic Healing Studio.

More information can be found here.

