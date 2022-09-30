MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A new food truck is offering customers the opportunity to get a taste of Jamaica in the Peace Garden State.

Richard Blake moved to North Dakota from New York and says he realized there wasn’t a diverse food offering.

Blake has been working on the Reggae Pot food truck for a couple of months.

Although it’s only been open for a couple of weeks, Blake says business has been booming.

Reggae Pot is hoping to move into a permanent location in the coming months, hoping customers enjoy more than just authentic food.

“We’re trying to create an environment that gives Minot and experience, not just, oh I had Jamaican food today. I want it to be really a matter of, I experienced a bit of Jamaica today, when you walk into our establishment. The whole vibe and ambiance kind of speaks to what Jamaica has to offer,” said Reggae Pot Owner, Richard Blake.

Blake says everything from the spices to the cooking styles are 100% authentic to Jamaica.