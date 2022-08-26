DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — One of the businesses you’ll find inside Back in Balance Wellness is Revitalize Physical Therapy.

It’s a locally owned practice helping people manage or get rid of their pain so they can live life how they want.

Hannah Freiboth is the owner and founder. She says she helps a wide range of patients who are experiencing pain and that she works with her patients to find the root cause so they can life a more comfortable life.

“I do want to focus on getting to the.. each person what the root of the problem is,” said Freiboth. “I try not to treat the symptoms at the surface and rather get down to the core problem and treat from that.”