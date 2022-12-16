BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Hand-twisted made-to-order lemonades in 16 plus flavors and a fun, seasonal flavor just for the holidays.

In Friday night’s Business Beat, KX News stopped by Rez & World Famous Lemonade in Bismarck.

Usually seen at PowWows and traditional tribal events, Rez & World Famous Lemonade has now set up shop in Kirkwood mall.

Owner Jeff Baker says he recently purchased the stand for his granddaughters to take over in the summers.

He says his lemonade is not only handmade, but it’s unique to his people.

“I say this, we started serving our people first and tribal people are always known for their uniqueness. There’s no other group of people in the world like us, and we have our own ceremonies and celebrations and that’s where we started with our own community doing powwows and small community celebrations,” said Baker.

In the holiday spirit, you can get a Grinchy Green Sour Apple at Rez’s Famous Lemonade.

The big lemon will stay up in the mall until March before heading back to the PowWow circuits.

To view hours and learn more about the lemonade stand, visit their Facebook page.