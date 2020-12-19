Business Beat: ROAM Wear 701 pop-up shop in Kirkwood Mall

A new shop in the Kirkwood Mall is bringing its online store to you.

The local clothing company, ROAM Wear 701, is bringing something for everyone to the mall.

The owners began working together creating graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts and cami’s and decided to bring it to holiday shoppers.

Their whole goal is to bring comfort while putting a little North Dakota flair in it.

“It’s two local North Dakota people, or three, including my husband. He does a lot of our printing. And so we came together to print a lot of product and to bring things that have the Midwest vibe. We want people to come in and enjoy our stuff and get a real feel for North Dakota. And people who are proud of their work,” said Callie Wachendorf.

Roam Wear 701 will be in the mall through Dec. 23, but you can always find them on their website: https://www.roamwear701.com/