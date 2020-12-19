Business Beat: ROAM Wear 701 pop-up shop in Kirkwood Mall

Business Beat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A new shop in the Kirkwood Mall is bringing its online store to you.

The local clothing company, ROAM Wear 701, is bringing something for everyone to the mall.

The owners began working together creating graphic T-shirts, sweatshirts and cami’s and decided to bring it to holiday shoppers.

Their whole goal is to bring comfort while putting a little North Dakota flair in it.

“It’s two local North Dakota people, or three, including my husband. He does a lot of our printing. And so we came together to print a lot of product and to bring things that have the Midwest vibe. We want people to come in and enjoy our stuff and get a real feel for North Dakota. And people who are proud of their work,” said Callie Wachendorf.

Roam Wear 701 will be in the mall through Dec. 23, but you can always find them on their website: https://www.roamwear701.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Minot Vaccines

Friday, December 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Convo: Renee Cooper

Saul's, 10 North Main

Kirkwood Mall

COVID in Prisons

Holiday Heart Attacks

Teacher of the Year

Closet 127

Colder this afternoon and weekend rain/snow chances

Toys for Tots

NDC DEC 18

High School Hockey

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Need for Nurses

Barriers to Justice

Another Shipment

Thursday, December 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Virtual Blood Drive

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories