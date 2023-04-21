MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Celebrating milestones, birthdays, and events for your loved ones is important. And a Minot woman is making those occasions even more special with her Rockin’ Yard Signs.

For more than a year, Frosten Rockarts, the owner of Rockin’ Yards signs, has helped celebrate countless birthdays with her creative decor.

Her business has never been busier, and now she’s upgraded her signs to commemorate every occasion imaginable.

She’s able to customize the signs for any specific event whether it’s a retirement, grand opening, anniversary, or back-to-school celebration.

Rockerts says she will arrive at your requested location, set up the decorations, and come back 24 hours later to pick everything up.

“It’s such a great thing to be able to see your vision and the person that’s renting its vision come to life. And to be able to be involved in the great events that our town puts on and help bring a little bit extra to their events,” said Frosten Rockarts, the owner of Rockin’ Yard Signs.

Her most recent addition is graduation signs, which keep her busy this time of year.

The creations start at $85, and you can book the signs by messaging the business’s Facebook page, Rockin’ yard signs.