MANDAN, N.D. (KXNET) — One business in Mandan made its debut online a couple of years ago, and now this year, they have a storefront.

Rose James and Company, located just off Main in Mandan began as an online Etsy shop selling printed t-shirts and glass cups.

The shop offers a wide variety of self-care products, t-shirts, and even homemade items. There is also a large selection of gifts for everyone.

Most notable is the amount of locally-made goods offered at the store.

“We pride ourselves on featuring small businesses in the store. We have a lot of local makers. We also pride ourselves on all of the products that we get from small businesses that are owned by women and also owned by minorities, so that’s very important to us. We have an entire indigenous and North Dakota section. So we try to make sure we are catering to all kinds of people,” said Kylene Wolf, the owner of Rose James and Company.

Rose James and Company also features their own shirt press as well as a photography studio.

The shop gets its name from the combination of the owner’s children’s middle names.

You can find the storefront at 108 1st Ave NW in Mandan.