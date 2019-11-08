Business Beat: Salt Cave Wellness Relaxation Center expands services

BISMARCK — Its goal is to have people relaxed and feeling their best, especially during the winter months.

In this week’s business beat, Salt Cave Wellness Relaxation Center in Bismarck is expanding its services.

The owner has now added natural skincare products made with goat milk and oils.

The center offers salt cave, far-infrared sauna and flotation therapy, helping with muscle and respiratory issues, as well as with colds, sinus problems and more.

“Our main goal is to have people relaxed but besides that, there are so many benefits of all the services that we offer that they also can feel that their well being is better,” said Agata Zidon, Owner.

Salt Cave Wellness Relaxation Center is located at 1001 W Interstate Ave #120, Bismarck, ND 58503.

