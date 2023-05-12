BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A restaurant owner in Bismarck is combining a taste of Mexico and the west coast in a new eatery.

David Mendoza, who also owns Charras and Tequila, opened Sazon next door, along Skyline Boulevard, last month.

He bought the former MacKenzie River Pizza and Pub last year, replacing the bear statue with a bull.

Sazon offers several beef options including burgers, tri-tip, and short ribs.

Mendoza says he wanted to differentiate Sazon from Charras and called in some family from California to open the new bar and grill.

“The people, you know, make them work in a team, make them part of the family, friends, group. That’s the most difficult part and that is something we will continue working on,” Mendoza said. “Just to make them into one team. From the dishwasher to the bartender, general manager, cooks, everyone.”

Sazon also includes a full bar with mezcal and tequila cocktails.

They’re open every day of the week.