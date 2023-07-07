BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)– Some say caffeine makes the world go ’round,’ and now the capitol city has one more place to help get you going. KX News headed down to Bismarck Expressway to show us where.

Cars were pouring through Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru for the grand opening on July 7.

Although it’s a chain, this shop has its boots on the ground. The Bismarck Scooter’s location is run by a family who previously lived here in town and is excited to settle back down in the area.

Melissa Kuchefski, the business operations manager for Scooter’s, shared, “We could not be more thankful of the support we’ve been receiving. I think it’s going very, very well–a little scary because you hope you have enough product for a day like today, but I think we’re good.”

Customers say Scooter’s is different from other coffee shops in the area because of their drive-thru only format, with a mobile-order option for easier ordering.

Scooter’s Customer Kelsey Mischel says, “I wasn’t sure how the mobile order was going to work at first, you know, because usually you can just walk in and walk out, but they seem to have it down. So, I just tell them at the first ordering spot, I just say ‘Hey, I have a mobile order for Kelsey,’ and they say ‘Okay, pull up to the next window.’ So yeah, pretty easy.”



For a quick pick-me-up to start your day, you’ll find Scooters on 433 East Bismarck Expressway, filling people’s cups and getting them on their way. It’s open from 5:30 am to 8 pm, every day.

If you have a new business you’d like to see on this segment, shoot us an email at NDfirst@kxnet.com.