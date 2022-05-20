In small-town North Dakota, just south of the U.S.-Canadian Border, a business is making big strides and one woman is at the forefront.

With a population of just under 400 people, Shawna’s Place in Westhope is a one-stop shop for the town’s fun and recreational activities.

Since 2018, Shawna Gibbins has been expanding her operation, which originally started as a soup and sandwich shop.

The Texas native has added a complete restaurant, a full bar with E-tab machines, a commercial golf simulator and is currently building a live stage.

She says she loves to cook, but she loves being involved in her community the most.

“We enjoyed the people in town and so we just kept adding a little bit at a time. Because originally it just started out as the cafe up front. It’s still very family, very family, oriented. Because I wanted someplace for people to bring their families so it wasn’t just a bar,” said Gibbins.

Shawna’s Place has had artists like Myles Barcomb perform and consistently supports and sells local businesses’ knick-knacks.