BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A relatively new restaurant is closing in downtown Bismarck.

Shelter Belt announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed until further notice.

The post said there are several factors that led to the decision.

KX News asked owner Stephanie Miller if she could provide more details, but she did not want to give out any information about the closing.

Stephanie also owns the Buttterhorn restaurant, which is also located in the downtown area.