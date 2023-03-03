BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Those looking to take care of their faces and eyebrows often need help threading, waxing, conducting facial services, and more. All of these are now offered in one large location at Kirkwood Mall.

Shree Beauty and Brow Art promises to make your skin hairless and flawless with plenty of helpful beauty treatments. They also offer facials that clean your pores, remove dead skin cells, and treat common skin issues like acne, dark circles, and wrinkles.

The group encourages anyone who has questions about getting their eyebrows done or having a facial to stop in and ask questions.

Shree Beauty and Brow Art is also available in Fargo. To book an appointment at any location or find more information, visit their website .