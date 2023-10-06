MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The owner of Silver Linings Boutique says she’s faced some challenges in life; however, she’s always been able to see that silver lining.

She says she’s always had a calling in her heart to own her own business and be a part of the community.

And now that her kids are older, it really felt like the right time to show them that anyone can chase their dreams and that you truly can do whatever you set your mind to.

Located off South Broadway in Minot, the store caters to women and even has home decor.

They also have shoes, hats, and jewelry, and what sets them apart is their unique gift line.

But the owner says although they’re brand new to the area, they already have more things planned.

“So we eventually want to be selling online as well so that is an avenue we are looking into. We also want to expand our size range. So we are looking at bringing in some other brands to carry plus-size clothing as well,” said owner Nycole Burton.

The Silver Linings Boutique is open Monday through Friday and again on Saturday.