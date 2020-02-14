Business Beat: Spartan Firearms expands

In Friday’s Business Beat, a local gun store is about to make a bang.

Spartan Firearms in Minot has been around for a few years, but are now expanding their services. In just a few weeks, a new 22,000 square feet gun range will be up and running.

The new space will also be home to training classes on how to operate and carry a firearm and a state-of-the-art 12 lane shooting range.

We spoke to the owner who said he wants to give a better variety to people in the area.

“So our store will go to this building that we are currently in over there. It will be about three and a half times the size of our current store. We are going to expand our inventory. Carry some reloading supplies. Because I think that’s an area that’s missed in Minot or in this area a lot,” said Rob Fuller, owner of Spartan Firearms.

The new complex is located next door to the current gun shop west of Minot on Hwy 2.