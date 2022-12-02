DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — One new sports spot for the family is promising no off-season for our kids. They can have fun year-round.

The Sports Lounge in Dickinson is a place where baseball and softball are available for their biggest fans 12 months a year.

Kids of all ages can enjoy the place.

They have bounce houses, retractable batting cages, and more.

It’s available for birthday parties and for practices.

Derek McManus, the owner of The Sports Lounge, LLC, said “Often in the morning time, until four to five in the afternoon, we have our bouncy houses up with a lot of activities in here. There’s a big baseball, a big hamster ball. There’s a bull ride inside of an inflatable and then there’s a bunch of ball pits, chalkboards, all types of stuff. Then come evening time, we open up the batting cages. That’s when we have baseball, softball, pitching along with a simulator.”

The Sports Lounge is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

It’s located at 3275 West Ridge Drive in Dickinson, right by the Buffalo Wild Wings.