MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The tides have changed with Tidal Wave Auto Spa‘s grand opening.

The new car wash is celebrating its grand entrance to Minot with free washes until Sunday.

The new business was founded with the goal of revolutionizing the car wash industry with fast, efficient express washes.

People can choose from five different types of washes and can purchase unlimited monthly memberships.

Family memberships are also offered and there is also a free vacuum station for customers to use after the wash.

“The company is just, they’re just a really upstanding company. They treat everyone like family, they really care. you know, we have a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. So, if anybody’s ever unhappy for any reason with their wash we’ll get them back through and make it right,” said Ian Huelle, Site Leader at Tidal Wave Auto Spa.

In honor of the grand opening, the business is also offering unlimited car washes for 30 days for only $9.99.