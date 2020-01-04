Business Beat: T-Mobile Coming To Bismarck, Minot

One cellphone carrier will soon be breaking ground in the western and central parts of the state.

T-Mobile will be opening up three retail stores — two in Bismarck and one in Minot.

Dakota Square Mall will have the Minot store and Kirkwood mall will have one of the two Bismarck locations.

They made the decision to expand after testing its network in different parts of the state.

“We also launched our 5G service in Bismarck and Minot and large chunks in central North Dakota back on Dec. 2. So not only can folks in North Dakota get 4G service, they can get 5G service now,” shared Steve Carlson, the T-Mobile USA Communications Manager.

T-Mobile has three stores already in the state; two in Fargo and one in Grand Forks.

They will be hosting a job fair next week, Jan. 7, for 15 positions in the Bismarck area.