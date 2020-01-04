Business Beat: T-Mobile Coming To Bismarck, Minot

Business Beat

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One cellphone carrier will soon be breaking ground in the western and central parts of the state.

T-Mobile will be opening up three retail stores — two in Bismarck and one in Minot.

Dakota Square Mall will have the Minot store and Kirkwood mall will have one of the two Bismarck locations.

They made the decision to expand after testing its network in different parts of the state.

“We also launched our 5G service in Bismarck and Minot and large chunks in central North Dakota back on Dec. 2. So not only can folks in North Dakota get 4G service, they can get 5G service now,” shared Steve Carlson, the T-Mobile USA Communications Manager.

T-Mobile has three stores already in the state; two in Fargo and one in Grand Forks.

They will be hosting a job fair next week, Jan. 7, for 15 positions in the Bismarck area.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

T-Mobile

Thumbnail for the video titled "T-Mobile"

Savvy Owl

Thumbnail for the video titled "Savvy Owl"

Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday. January 3rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

MAFB Fire Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAFB Fire Update"

New Superintendent

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Superintendent"

Flasher Schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Schools"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 1/3"

Fire Follow-Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire Follow-Up"

How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Did 2019 Stack Up To An Average Year?"

Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday Morning One Minute Forecast 1/3"

A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead

Thumbnail for the video titled "A Warm & Windy Weekend Ahead"

New Treatment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Treatment"

furry friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "furry friday"

Kidder County vs Ellendale

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kidder County vs Ellendale"

Ice Jams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Jams"

New Freeze

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Freeze"

Structure Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Structure Fire"

Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, January 2nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah BBall

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah BBall"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge