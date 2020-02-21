Business Beat: Taco Feliz in Minot

In Friday’s Business Beat, there’s a new Mexican restaurant in town.

Taco Feliz is Minot has been open for a few weeks, but the restaurant is still getting some buzz. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all served Mexican-style at the restaurant. One employee said their do-it-yourself street tacos seem to be an early favorite.

“They have different meats. You top your tacos with what ever you like. So in different restaurants they bring everything to you ready. Here we prepare your food and top it with whatever you like,” said Natasha Hinojosa, Taco Feliz employee.

Taco Feliz is located on 1535 South Broadway in Minot.