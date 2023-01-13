MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A downtown business has now expanded its store to feature more than just clothes and home products, making it a one-stop shop.

The Foundry in downtown Minot sells gathered goods made in North Dakota.

While browsing around the store, you will find new, re-purposed, and found objects, all from about 60 small business owners statewide.

While shopping, you can grab a quick coffee at their newly added coffee shop too.

“All of our small business owners are located in North Dakota and we sell their goods here. That’s a large portion of what we do, and then of course we in with some other interesting things to kind of give a more curated look for your home,” said The Foundry Owner, Rachael Walz.

Walz says the expansion of the shop allows The Foundry to now bring more products from around the state into downtown Minot.