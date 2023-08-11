MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Some local barbeque experts have teamed up to create a one-stop meat shop. What used to be Valley Custom Meats in Minot is now The Meat Company, and it’s bigger than ever.

The store is in the same building, on Hwy-2 and Hwy-52, but it’s doubled in size since renovations.

Now, there is room for all your barbeque necessities like seasonings, wood pellets, accessories for your smoker, and of course all of the types of meat you can imagine.

Not only do they provide custom local beef, but they also sell prepared lunches, freezer meals, and more than 10 flavors of beef sticks.

The owners say they hope to expand even more in the future and continue to serve the community.

“They did a good job building this the last 10 years and we are going to keep continuing to provide that same service and expand on it and grow,” said Co-Owner, Braden Bosch. “So, if people are looking for something we don’t have, we’d like to hear it, and get it if we can, for sure.”

“We are a friends and family-owned business. It says it right on our label,” added Co-Owner, Lindsey Wald. “It all comes down to our community. We are born and raised Minot natives. And we are just thrilled to serve here.”

The Meat Company is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.