VELVA, N.D. (KXNET) — Heading to a small-town main street, there’s a new business that does, well, everything.

“Small town main streets are slowly starting to revive. And this brings a new renewal to our main street in Velva as well as just the town in general,” said Kristen Bechtold, the owner of Bronzed and Bladed.

Mercury Wellness Spa and Venue, in Velva, is available to anyone who wants to rent it out for the day.

Whether you need space to host a baby shower, wedding rehearsal, or company party, or even if you need a spray tan, this venue holds the key to all those things.

It fits nearly 70 people and comes with a kitchenette, and decor that you can personalize, and renters can bring in their own catering and alcohol.

On the cosmetic side of things, Bronzed and Bladed, a cosmetic business there, offers eyebrow microblading, lip blushing, lash line enhancement, and more.

The business owners inside say the location serves as a woman empowerment space, as well as a place that brings vibrancy to the small town.

“We can do vendor shows in here, we can do painting parties. We can do different things and I think it’s really open-ended,” said Jenica Stone-Roberts, the owner of Mercury Wellness Spa and Venue.

You can rent out the space for five hours for $175 or the entire day for $225.

Jenica Stone-Roberts, Owner of Mercury Wellness Spa and Venue Kristen Bechtold, Owner of Bronzed and Bladed