Business Beat: The Purple Door is now open

In this week’s business beat, Minot’s first metaphysical store is now open.

The Purple Door’s website launched today.

There, you’ll find crystals, tarot cards, wands and incense.

The owner created the website after hearing from people in the community about the need for a store like this.

“The reason why it’s called The Purple Door is because Purple represents creativity, open-mindedness and success, and I put it on a door because in the old-times, a purple door marks a witch’s dwelling,” Selena Drake said.

Drake says she hopes to move into a physical storefront by the end of 2021.

Click here to visit The Purple Door.