The Purple Door in Minot recently moved to a new location inside Allure Salon.

It’s a metaphysical supply store that has been open for a little over a year. Inside the store, you can find crystals, jewelry, artwork and more.

Owner Selena Drake says she opened her store because of a lack of similar stores.

“There’s actually a void in the area for new age stores,” said Drake. “So when I discovered that the next closest store is 106 miles away, I said we need something here to fill the void so I started The Purple Door.”

The Purple Door will hold a grand re-opening on March 5 from noon to 6.

People can enjoy cupcakes, discounts and there will be a treasure hunt for a grand prize.

The Purple Door is located at 1407 S Broadway, Suite 108.