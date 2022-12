BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — This week, a new sit-down restaurant opened in Bismarck.

Tavern Grill opened to diners on Tuesday. The restaurant is operated by Hemisphere Restaurants.

For most of the last year, workers have been building the new restaurant along North 12th Street next to Cornerstone Bank.

The Tavern offers pizzas, salads, burgers, and steaks, as well as pasta and cocktails.

Tavern Grill is open every day.