BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — After shutting down for close to two weeks for a facelift, a popular eatery in Bismarck is back open to diners again.

The Walrus on North 3rd Street recently went through a renovation. Owner Jill Sanford has owned the restaurant for over 10 years and decided this was the time to re-do the flooring, the walls, the chairs, and the lighting.

The restaurant is known for a variety of menu favorites like its stone-fired pizzas, its pasta, and salads, as well as steaks and shareable appetizers.

“The remodel took 16 days of closure. There are still a couple of things to get fixed. But the two things that haven’t changed is the food and the staff. And to me, those are the two most important,” Sanford said.

Sanford runs the restaurant along with her brother Shawn who’s in charge of the bar.

The Walrus opens every morning at 10:30.