DICKINSON, N.D. (KXNET) — One new business in Dickinson wants you to update your wardrobe in a fun and colorful way.

The White Oak Studio is a plus-size boutique with sizes from 1X to 3X.

The store is designed for women and there are even accessories for sale, like purses and jewelry.

There are also 4th of July clothes, which are 20% off on Friday.

“We are located in the heart of downtown Dickinson. We want our customers to feel comfortable here. We want them to be confident in what they’re wearing. We want them to embrace their bodies and feel beautiful,” said Caitlin Clatterbuck, the owner of The White Oak Boutique.

You can find White Oak Studio on Sims Street in Dickinson. And, it’s open Tuesday through Saturday.