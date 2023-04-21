MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — All good things must come to an end, and that will soon be the case for three businesses in Minot.

El Azteca, The Outfitters, and Knowles Jewelry will all be closing their doors.

According to its Facebook page, El Azteca will be closing on April 29, as the owner is moving from North Dakota, returning to school, and wants to spend more time with family.

The Outfitters, a sportsman retail shop, is also closing its doors until all its inventory is gone, or until August, whichever comes first.

Knowles Jewelry is closing in a few weeks, after 40 years in the Minot community.

But the owners want to go out with a bang and have created a silver lining for their loyal customers.

“Things will be at least 50% off, if not, all the way up to 70% off. And that is off of our regular retail prices. So, this closing sale is a crazy crazy sale,” said Landon Bahl, a co-owner of Knowles Jewelry.

Knowles Jewelry is open through the weekend and regular business hours during the week for the sale.