BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Bismarck’s newest entertainment venue is getting closer to opening.

Right now, workers are transforming the former Herbergers in Kirkwood Mall into Tilt Studio.

The new arcade will include a go-kart track, laser tag, mini bowling, 18 holes of mini golf, and dozens of games.

Craig and Carol Singer started Tilt Studio in Texas in 1972.

You can still find the paper tickets and the giant prizes, but parents and customers can now pay and play with just their cell phones.

“So, you can use your phone with our tap readers, you take your phone over to the reader, and it will start your game,” Tilt Studio Marketing Director Vicky Peek said. “So, you don’t necessarily need a play card, you just need one to attach it to your phone.”

The Bismarck Tilt doesn’t have an opening day just yet.

Next week, Bismarck’s city commission will consider the alcohol license for the arcade’s Mexican restaurant and bar.

You can also find a Tilt Studio at Dakota Square Mall in Minot.