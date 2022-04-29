MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A title company has been around for decades and is continuing to grow.

The Title Team began in North Dakota but has expanded to Minnesota, Montana and Wisconsin.

Because of the 36 offices in different states, the company changed its name to be inclusive.

The services offered include title insurance, real estate closing services and abstracting services.

“The most important thing though is we make sure that you as a buyer, when you’re making the biggest purchase of your life, that you know you have a good title to the property and that everything is done properly by an experienced staff,” said Paula Bachmeier, senior vice president and manager.

A new service being offered is remote online notarized closings so people can close on their homes without going to an office.